Honor all veterans with Wreaths Across America

Wreaths Across America

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (GDL) -- Wreaths Across America began at Arlington National Cemetery and has now spread to some 1,200 cemeteries around the country. In 2016, volunteers places wreaths on 225 veterans’ graces at Louisville’s Eastern Cemetery but that left nearly 800 veterans’ graves empty. Andy Harpole with Friends of Eastern Cemetery hopes you’ll help put a wreath on every grave this December. If you want to donate a wreath or volunteer for the ceremony, visit WreathsAcrossAmerica.org. You can also learn more about the group helping clean up the cemetery at FriendsOfEasternCemetery.com.

