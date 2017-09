Angie Fenton is at St Andrew Academy, where they are rushing into fall with all kinds of fun events for Homecoming. St. Andrew Academy’s Homecoming is September 30, 2017 at the school’s location at 7724 Columbine Drive in Louisville, KY. Find more details at SaintAndrewAcademy.org or by calling 502-935-4578.

