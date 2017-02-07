Home-like comfort and care for those with Alzheimer's

(Photo: Lyons, Andrew)

There may not be a cure for Alzheimer's disease, but American Senior Communities has options for people living with the disease. Sheila Elliott, Chris Albertson and Stacey Ware stop by GDL to explain one of those options that offers professional care apart from a typical nursing home. Auguste's Cottage is located at the Lake Pointe Village in Scottsburg, Indiana. You can learn more at AmericanSeniorCommunities.com. The phone number is 888-996-8272.

