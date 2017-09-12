"Holden On" brings real life issues of mental illness and substance abuse to light

The film “Holden On” is about Holden Layfield, a teenager who, after suffering from schizophrenia and substance abuse, took his own life. The film's director Tamlin Hall and actor Matt Fahey, who played Holden, join GDL to talk about making the movie and what they hope people will take away from it. The screening of "Holden On" is Wednesday, September 13, 2017 at 9:30 PM at UofL's Floyd Theater with a Q and A afterwards. It is free, but you'll need a ticket to get in. You can go to Eventbrite.com to sign up for your ticket and learn more about the film at IAmHoldenOn.org.

© 2017 WHAS-TV