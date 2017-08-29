WHAS
Hog Operation pigs out to the tune of BBQ at the Water Tower

You'll be happy as a pig in slop while Hog Operation and other local bands provide the perfect music to enjoy barbecue and more.

Andrew Lyons, WHAS 1:14 PM. EDT August 29, 2017

You’ll be happy as a pig in slop while Hog Operation and other local bands provide the perfect music to enjoy barbecue and more. The Kentucky Music and Bourbon Experience is August 2 – 3, 2017 at Louisville Water Tower Park. The party runs from 4:00 – 11:00 PM both nights. More details can be found at KentuckyMusicandBourbonExperience.com, and you can find more about Hog Operation at HogOperation.com.


 

