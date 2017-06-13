Historic carriage houses give up their secrets in a special Old Louisville tour

(Photo: Lyons, Andrew)

Hidden behind old Victorian mansions are often something just as elaborate; secret carriage houses that are sometimes more intricate than the mansions themselves. Architect Steve Wiser has researched these structures for his book "Carriage Houses of Louisville," and stops by GDL to let you know how you can see them for yourself. His carriage house tour of Old Louisville is Saturday, June 17, 2017 from 10:00 AM until 1:00 PM. Registration will be held a half an hour before at the Conrad Caldwell House on Saint James Court. Tickets are $25 and details can be found at Conrad-Caldwell.org.

