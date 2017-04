(Photo: Lyons, Andrew)

The first-ever Voices of Kentuckiana high-heel race is open to all men and women willing to run, walk or sashay 100 meters. The race is Monday, May 1, 2017 at 7:00 PM at the Kroger Fest-a-Ville on the Waterfront in Louisville Kentucky. The entry fee is $20, and you can register or get details at VoicesKY.org.

