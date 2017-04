(Photo: Lyons, Andrew)

Jerry Lucas joins GDL to talk about the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation 9/11 Memorial Stair Climbs that honor first responders around the country. A stair climb event will be held on Friday, April 29, 2017 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. Find more information on that and more stair climbs across the country at Events.FireHero.org.

