When eight-year-old Makenzie Bard found her mom unresponsive one day in June, she acted quickly to call 911 and save her mom’s life. Makenzie will be honored with the 9-1-1 Hero Award at the Kentucky Emergency Services Conference's Award Banquet on September 13, 2017. You can get more information about the conference at KESC.us.

