St. Vincent de Paul’s 2017 Abel Construction Clubs and Cocktails dinner is giving bourbon lovers a chance to win a 15-year or 23-year bottle of Pappy Van Winkle and help out the organization. The fundraiser is September 10, 2017 at 6:00 PM at the Louisville Marriott East in Kentucky. You can get tickets and more information at SVDPLou.org, or by calling 502-301-8682.

