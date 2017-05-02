Hear the music, feel the music

(Photo: Lyons, Andrew)

The night before the Great Steamboat Race, the calliope won't be the only sound you'll hear as the Belle of Louisville floats by. Desiree Thayer, an organizer of the Muse Cruise, joins GDL with Benjamin Douglas and Arsh Haque from Elektra to talk about the event for local musicians, as well as the high-tech toys on-board. You can find out more about the musical wearables at Elektra.tech.

