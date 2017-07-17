"Hear-assic Park" brings together kids with hearing impairments for summer fun

Mark Hebert shares details on how students at the University of Louisville have created a summer camp program for kids with hearing aids or cochlear implants. Find more information about this and other University of Louisville stories at UofLNews.com. You can also catch UofL Today with Mark Hebert Mondays and Tuesdays at 6:00 PM on 93.9 FM, on Metro TV Monday through Friday, and on KET KY.

