Have fun and get home safely for the New Year

Brown-Forman CityScoot on Great Day Live!

Andrew Lyons, WHAS 12:53 PM. EST January 03, 2017

Taylor Amerman with Brown-Forman and Mark Roberts with CityScoot offer way to get a ride home after your New Year’s festivities. Use the code “SAFERIDEKY” on Uber and CityScoot on New Year’s Eve to get $20 off your ride.


