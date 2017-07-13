Have a great trip to Cincinnati before the kids head back to school
Before you prepare your minivan for school carpool, why not take a trip to Cincinnati USA, for free? You could win this summer getaway package valued at over $650. Head to the WHAS11.com 'Contest' page here and enter the contest before July 24, 2017.
WHAS 7:38 AM. EDT July 13, 2017
