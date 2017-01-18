"Happiest place under earth" gets a new vice president

(Photo: Lyons, Andrew)

Louisville's Mega Cavern went from being known as underground office space to becoming the largest nationally known, year-round underground attraction. The four-million-square-feet of space there is due for even more changes with new Executive Vice President Charles Park on the job. He talks with Rachel and Terry about all the exciting things he has planned for his new role at what he is calling “the happiest place under earth.” Visit the Louisville Mega Cavern at 1841 Taylor Avenue in Louisville, Kentucky. Go to LouisvilleMegaCavern.com or call 502-855-6342 for more information.

Copyright (c) 2017 ABC All Rights Reserved