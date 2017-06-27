WHAS
Close
Weather Alert 2 weather alerts
Close

Handing over the car keys to a new teen driver doesn't have to be so nerve racking

One of the scariest moments of a parent's life is handing over the keys to their car and watching their teen drive off alone. Mike Schafer would like to offer some help to those parents, and their kids, with his new book.

Andrew Lyons, WHAS 12:52 PM. EDT June 27, 2017

One of the scariest moments of a parent's life is handing over the keys to their car and watching their teen drive off alone. Mike Schafer would like to offer some help to those parents, and their kids, with his new book. You can contact Mike and his law firm, The Schafer Law Office, at 502-584-9511. Find more about the 'no texting and driving' scholarship at MikeSchaferLaw.com and on social media.

© 2017 ABC News


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories