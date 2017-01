(Photo: Lyons, Andrew)

Side By Side Studio is a non-profit art studio located at 2528 Frankfort Avenue in Louisville, Kentucky. From 1:00 to 3:00 PM on MLK Day, they invite you to join them in making friendship bracelets for members of the Americana Community. Find more information about the studio at SideBySideStudio.com.

