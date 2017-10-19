WHAS
Close

Halloween comes (back) to life for Louisville's largest party of the season

The Halloween Parade and Festival is an all-day event beginning at 12pm on Saturday, October 21st, 2017.

Andrew Lyons, WHAS 11:31 AM. EDT October 19, 2017

The Halloween Parade and Festival is an all-day event beginning at 12pm on Saturday, October 21st, 2017.  The parade takes off from Bardstown Road and Baxter Avenue at 4:00pm. You can get more information at LouisvilleHalloween.com

© 2017 WHAS-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories