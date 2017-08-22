"Hail to the Chin!" Bruce Campbell shares his life as an A-list star of B-movies

Bruce Campbell’s humor, varied filmmaking talents, and lantern jaw have made him a movie fan favorite since the early '80s. Now he’s opening up even about his life with a follow-up book titled “Hail to the Chin: Further Confessions of a B Movie Actor.” Join Bruce for his interactive game show, "Last Fan Standing," at the Clifton Center on August 21, 2017 at 7:00 PM. Tickets are $45 and include a copy of the book and the book signing after. Details are at CarmichaelsBookstore.com.

