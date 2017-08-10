Growing green neighborhoods with Louisville Grows & Healthy House

Tony Vanetti is at the Healthy House on Portland Avenue, a place where you can learn about beekeeping, rain barrels and making your own compost thanks to the nonprofit Louisville Grows. Visit the Healthy House at 1641 Portland Avenue in Louisville, KY. Their composting class is Saturday, August 12, 2017 starting at 10:00 AM. Find more information about the nonprofit on their Facebook page here.

