Grooving and moving with 100% Poly

Unbutton the silky disco shirts and pile on the chains, the 1970’s-inspired band 100% Poly stops by GDL to play some classic disco hits. You can see them perform for free on July 21, 2017, at Highview Park from 6:00 PM - 10:00 PM. The address is 7201 Outer Loop in Louisville, KY. 100% Poly plays again August 11, 2017 at the Jeffersonville, Indiana Riverstage. You can find more details at 100percentPoly.com.

