Grab the bologna and beer, it's time for the annual Dainty Festival in Schnitzelberg

It's the last Monday in July, which means beer, bologna, and dainty in the Schnitzelburg neighborhood. The 47th annual Dainty Contest is July 31, 2017, beginning at 5:00 PM at Hauck's Handy Store in Schitzelburg neighborhood in Louisville, Kentucky. You must be 45 or older to play the game but folks of any age can partake in the delicious bologna sandwiches and chips. More information is available at Schnitzelburg.org.

