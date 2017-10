The Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular runs through November 5, 2017 in Iroquois Park. Some 5,000 carved pumpkins line a ¼-mile walking trail, illuminated nightly from dusk to 11 PM during the week (Sunday-Thursday) and until midnight on Friday & Saturday. Find details and tickets at IroquoisAmphitheater.com or call (877) 987-6487.

© 2017 WHAS-TV