Good news for those on the long list of needing a kidney transplant

Many people who need an organ transplant in the United States face a lengthy and uncertain wait for the operation needed to save their lives. Leigh Ann Saylor knows this first-hand after her husband's life was saved by a kidney donor. She talks to Tony about *living* donors, who donate a kidney to someone who needs it, and then are able to go on living healthy lives. The Mulligans Living Kidney Donors meet the second Sunday of every month at Loui-Loui's at 10212 Taylorsville Road in Jeffersontown, Kentucky. To inquire about donating a kidney or if you know someone in need of a kidney, contact LeighAnn at 502-544-2334.

