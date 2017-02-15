Golden Ticket takes you to the Kentucky Derby grandstands and beyond

(Photo: Lyons, Andrew)

If you're looking for the Kentucky Derby Festival experience of a lifetime, a raffle will give you that chance without having to spend $3,000. The KDF Foundation President Jeff English stops by GDL to explain the VIP experience that can be yours if you win their “Golden Ticket.” Enter to win by going to KDF.org, or by calling 502-572-3856. Raffle tickets are $50 each, with only 500 available. The drawing for the winner will be held March 30, 2017.

