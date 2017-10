Since 1978, Hosparus Health has helped care for patients and families facing serious illnesses. On November 4th, 2017, you’re invited to the Candle Glow Gala to support their work. Doors open at the Louisville Marriott Downtown at 5:30pm. Dinner begins at 6:00 and the Glow Lounge opens at 8:30. Tickets and more information are available at HosparusGala.org.

