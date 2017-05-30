GlobaLou spreads compassion and good tunes

(Photo: Lyons, Andrew)

Each year, more than 5,000 people from more than 100 countries come to Louisville for a fresh start in a city known for its compassion. The Americana Community Center is celebrating the diversity that makes Louisville "Louisville" with GlobaLou. The event is Saturday, June 3, 2017 at the Iroquois Amphitheater in Louisville, Kentucky from 11:00 AM until 8:00 PM. Quiet Hollers will perform at 6:30. You can get more information and check out the schedule at AmericanaCC.org. Watch out for Quiet Hollers’ new album “Amen Breaks” and follow them on their website QuietHollers.com.





