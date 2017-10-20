Global Game Changers share the formula to find your super power

Global Game Changers are out to showcase the talent, ingenuity and excellence of Kentuckians by changing the perception of our state at home, across the nation and across the world. Jan Helson joins GDL with information on the upcoming speaker series that focuses on helping kids find their super powers. Join in the conversation with Global Game Changers on Monday, October 30, 2017 beginning at 5:30 PM at the Kentucky Center's Bomhard Theatre. You can get tickets at KentuckyCenter.org or by calling 502-584-7777. Find out more about the speaker series at KentuckyToTheWorld.org.

