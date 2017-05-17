Glendale SpringFest is your annual excuse to eat some delicious pie and cake

(Photo: Lyons, Andrew)

The Glendale Spring Fest may need to consider changing the name to the Glendale "Dog Days of Summer Fest” thanks to this unseasonably warm weather. As long as the peanut butter pie doesn't melt, there will probably be few complaints, and it's always for a good cause. The Glendale SpringFest is Saturday, May 20th, 2017 from 9:00 AM until 6:00 PM. Details can be found at GlendaleSpringFest.com.

