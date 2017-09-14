GiveForGoodLou Day is your chance to show love to your favorite non-profit organization

For exactly 24 hours, hundreds of local nonprofits in Kentuckiana have a chance to turn donations from supporters into thousands of dollars in prizes thanks to the "Give for Good Louisville" event. The Midday Nonprofit Rally is at Fourth Street Live from 11:30 AM until 1:00 PM on September 14, 2017. You can donate there or at GiveForGoodLouisville.org until midnight. Don't forget to use #GiveForGoodLou to share your involvement.

