Give the gift of local art

Louisville's Artisans Guild Holiday Showcase will be held November 4 & 5, 2017

WHAS 11:47 AM. EDT November 02, 2017

Start crossing off your holiday shopping list with the help of local artists at the Louisville Artisan Guild Holiday Showcase. The showcase offers a wide variety of arts and crafts frommore than 70 juried Louisville Artisan Guild members. The Louisville Artisans Guild Holiday Showcase runs November 4 & 5, 2017 at The Triple Crown Pavilion1776 Plantside Drive, Jeffersontown, KY. Admission and parking are free. For more details, go to LouisvilleArtisans.org

