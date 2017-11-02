Give the gift of local art

Start crossing off your holiday shopping list with the help of local artists at the Louisville Artisan Guild Holiday Showcase. The showcase offers a wide variety of arts and crafts frommore than 70 juried Louisville Artisan Guild members. The Louisville Artisans Guild Holiday Showcase runs November 4 & 5, 2017 at The Triple Crown Pavilion, 1776 Plantside Drive, Jeffersontown, KY. Admission and parking are free. For more details, go to LouisvilleArtisans.org
