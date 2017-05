(Photo: Lyons, Andrew)

Milliner Sarah Havens shows us how to recycle Derby hats from years past with trims to update what’s already in your closet. You can get some help from Sarah on Monday, May 1st at the Hope Mills Building (1000 Swan St.). Tickets are $20 and available on EventBrite.com. Sarah’s hats are for sale at SarahsHats.com.

