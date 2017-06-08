"Give for Good" is good idea for local nonprofits

(Photo: Lyons, Andrew)

With so many good causes to give your dollars to, how do you choose? Community Foundation of Louisville members Cara Baribeau and Molly Melia explain the "Give for Good" event and how it can help your donations go further. "Give for Good Louisville" is September 14, 2017, but nonprofits can sign up to get involved through July 14th. Details are at GiveforGoodLouisville.org.

