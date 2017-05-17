(Photo: Lyons, Andrew)

Vegas headliner Mac King will join local funny people like Keith McGill to laugh away cancer for Gilda's Club of Louisville's "Night of a Thousand Laughs". Get your giggle on Saturday, May 20, 2017 at the Kentucky Center in Louisville. The VIP Cocktail reception starts at 5:30 and the show starts at 7:15 PM. You can get tickets and more information at GildasClubLouisville.org.

© 2017 ABC News