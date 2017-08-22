Get to stomping at the Swiss Wine Festival

For one weekend a year, the streets of Vevay, IN turn purple with the stomping of grapes for the Swiss Wine Festival. Hannah Shelton and Nicole Leap share details of the 2017 festival before hosting a grape stomping competition in the GDL studio. The Swiss Wine Festival is August 24th through 27th in Vevay, Indiana. The website is SwissWineFestival.org and the phone number is 812-427–9463.

© 2017 WHAS-TV