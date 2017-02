(Photo: Lyons, Andrew)

Cohosts on 97.5 WAMZ Corey Calhoun and Amy Nic join GDL cohosts Terry and Rachel on the couch to talk country music and answer some questions about themselves. Hear Corey and Amy in the morning on WAMZ from 5:00 until 10:00 AM.

