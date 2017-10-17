Get spooked at some of the most haunted homes in Louisville

Steve Wiser joins GDL to talk about his book, ‘Haunted Houses of Louisville’, which examines the most paranormal places in the city of Louisville, KY. You can find Steve's book at Carmichael's, Crafts Galley at 4th and Chestnut Street, Culbertson Mansion in New Albany, IN, and the Conrad-Caldwell House on Saint James Court. You can get more information at WiserDesigns.com.

