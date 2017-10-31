WHAS
Close

Get in the holiday spirit as soon as the calendar hits November

Angie Fenton gets in the Christmas Spirit

WHAS 1:00 PM. EDT October 31, 2017

The calendar may say October 31stbut that doesn't mean we can't start thinking about Christmas décor. Angie Fenton joins Allison Carothers from SC Home to check out this year’s trends in Christmas designs. 
SC Home hosts their Holiday Open House on Thursday November 2nd from 6 p.m.  8 p.m. The event will be held at SC Home, 1321 Herr Ln, Louisville, KY 40222. A portion of the sales from this event will support Norton Children's Hospital. 

© 2017 WHAS-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories