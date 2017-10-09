Get in the Halloween spirit with the spirits of the Louisville Palace

For years, stories of spirits and apparitions have haunted the Louisville Palace. Now you can take the haunted tour and watch one of your favorite Halloween movies in the same day. Tickets for The Louisville Palace Halloween Movie Series are $5, and you can add a ticket to the haunted tour for $10. The tours start at 12:00 PM, and the movies follow at 2:00. Sunday, October 15, 2017 is "Hocus Pocus", October 22nd is "The Haunted Mansion", and October 29th is "Young Frankenstein." See more at LouisvillePalace.com.

