GDL HS GameTime Week 9: Manual vs Pleasure Ridge Park High School

Tony Vanetti gets pumped up with the students at PRP High School for their big matchup against Manual as WHAS11's HS GameTime Game of the Week.

Andrew Lyons, WHAS 1:42 PM. EDT October 12, 2017

Tony Vanetti gets pumped up with the students at PRP High School for their big matchup against Manual as part of WHAS11’s HS GameTime LIVE! Delivered by PapaJohns.com Game of the Week. Catch the pregame coverage on WHAS from 4:00 until 6:30 PM on Friday, October 13th, 2017. Go online and use the code ‘HSFB11’ to get any large up to 5-topping or specialty pizza for $11, every Friday of the high school football season.


© 2017 WHAS-TV


