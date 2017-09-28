GDL HS GameTime Week 7: St. X vs Trinity

Rivalries bring out the hunger in everyone, so Papa Johns brings pizza deals to the GDL studio. Meanwhile, Terry Meiners and Tony Vanetti head to their former alma maters to see how the coaches get ready for one of the biggest high school games in the country. Join HS Gametime Live on WHAS11 from 4:00 until 6:30 PM on Friday September 29, 2017 for the St. X and Trinity matchup. HS GameTime LIVE! is delivered to you by PapaJohns.com. Go online and use the code ‘HSFB11’ to get any large up to 5-topping or specialty pizza for $11, every Friday of the high school football season before a game.





