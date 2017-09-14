WHAS
GDL HS GameTime Week 5: DeSales vs. Fern Creek High School

Angie Fenton heads to DeSales High School to see how they are preparing for their matchup against Fern Creek in week five of WHAS11's 2017 HS GameTime Game of the Week on Friday September 15, 2017 at 7:30 PM.

Andrew Lyons, WHAS 12:34 PM. EDT September 14, 2017

Angie Fenton heads to DeSales High School as they prepare for their matchup against Fern Creek in week five of WHAS11’s 2017 HS GameTime Game of the Week on Friday September 15, 2017 at 7:30 PM. HS GameTime LIVE! is delivered to you by PapaJohns.com. Go online and use the code ‘HSFB11’ to get any large up to 5-topping or specialty pizza for $11, every Friday of the high school football season before a game.

 


