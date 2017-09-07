GDL HS GameTime Week 4: Male vs. Trinity High School

Male High School joins GDL ahead of their big matchup against Trinity in week four of WHAS11’s 2017 HS GameTime Game of the Week on Friday September 10, 2017 at 7:30 PM. HS GameTime LIVE! is delivered to you by PapaJohns.com. Go online and use the code ‘HSFB11’ to get any large up to 5-topping or specialty pizza for $11, every Friday of the high school football season before a game.

© 2017 WHAS-TV