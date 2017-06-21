WHAS
GDL gets mixed up in explosive STEM Summer Camp experiments

Andrew Lyons, WHAS 1:41 PM. EDT June 21, 2017

Alex Klausing and Katie Glesing took Terry and Rachel out of the studio to give everyone a peek into the experiments done at STEM Summer Camps. Their camps are  week-long day camps where kids work in teams, meet new friends, and perform more than 20 hands-on experiments. There are two sessions of STEM Camp on July 10-14, and July 17-21, 2017 at Watkins United Methodist Church in Louisville, Kentucky. To sign up visit, LHCBSA.org and go to the "Go Camping" page here.

 

