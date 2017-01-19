GDL birthday party times 3!

(Photo: Lyons, Andrew)

Terry Meiners, Angie Fenton and Angie’s daughter Olive all celebrate birthdays on the same weekend! GDL producers and baker Adrienne Holland all cooked up special surprises for them. Thanks again to Adrienne for helping us celebrate this special birthday! Adrienne and Company has three Southern Indiana locations in New Albany, Jeffersonville and Floyds Knobs. Look her up 24/7 at CakesToday.com.

Copyright (c) 2017 ABC All Rights Reserved