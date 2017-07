Gary Brewer & The Kentucky Ramblers perform on GDL to give us a taste of the “Brew-grass” music you can shop to when they get set up at The Outlet Shoppes of The Bluegrass. See Gary Brewer & The Kentucky Ramblers every Thursday beginning on July 13, 2017 there will be Bluegrass music at Outlet Shoppes of the Bluegrass. Find more detail about the band at Brewgrass.com.









