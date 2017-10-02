Funny business isn't the only business for Comedian Alex Reymundo

If you like to laugh and love tequila, comedian Alex Reymundo has you covered. He joins GDL to share a few cocktail recipes made with his line of tequila, Number Juan, that he runs with brother-in-law and fellow comedian Ron White. Alex will host his "Number Juan Comedy" show on Friday, October 6, 2017 featuring comedian Dwight Simmons. It will be at Mango's Underground on 6201 Dutchmans Lane in Louisville, KY. Details can be found at NumberJuanComedy.com.

