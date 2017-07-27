Frozen treats from DQ taste even better when they provide medical miracles for kids

Angie Fenton mixes it up at the Dairy Queen at 4811 Norton Healthcare Blvd in Louisville, KY. They and all other DQ locations across the country are serving up signature Blizzard treats to help local Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals like Norton Children’s Hospital. Indulge in any delicious Blizzard creation on Thursday, July 27, 2017 and $1 or more of the proceeds will go towards helping local children in hospitals. Find more information on the event by going to MiracleTreatDay.com.









© 2017 WHAS-TV