You may have first seen Louisville Metro Police Department's new spokesperson Vadim Dale as the titular bachelor in the reality TV show "Outback Jack." After falling in love with and marrying contestant Natalie Franzman, the two moved back to her hometown of Louisville, KY. Vadim now breaks the hearts of criminals by protecting and serving the city. He sits down with Terry and Rachel to share more about his story.

© 2017 WHAS-TV