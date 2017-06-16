From baseball wins to NCAA woes, we dissect the state of UofL sports

(Photo: Lyons, Andrew)

UofL sports have experienced some bad luck and good luck in athletics this week, with the College World Series and trouble with the NCAA looming large. Whitney Harding joins Terry and Mel to touch on both sides of the coin for the school. First pitch for the Cards against Texas A&M will be Sunday, June 18, 2017, at 2:00 pm. They'll continue tournament play win or lose on Tuesday, June 20, 2017, at either 1:00 pm or 6:00 pm against either Florida or TCU.

